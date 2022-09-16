'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Asit Kumarr Modi To Rope In New Face To Play 'Daya'?

After Shailesh Lodha's exit from the popular TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Sachin Shroff's entry, fans of the show are being treated to various surprises. Recently, it is now learned that after Sachin, the makers are now looking at getting in another actor to play the famous character Daya.

The character, played by Disha Vakani, has been absent from the series since 2007 as she left the show owing to her pregnancy. However, during his recent address to the media on the show's set, creator Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about bringing Disha Vakani or someone else in Daya’s place back to the show.

Asit Kumarr Modi to rope in new face to play 'Daya'?

Disha Vakani portrayed Dayaben, Jethalal's wife in the sitcom for almost 10 years from 2008 to 2017. The producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed earlier this year that the team is doing auditions to find a new actress to play the character of Dayaben as Disha will not be returning to the show.

Now, in the press conference which was held recently on the shooting sets, Modi said that it has been five years and the character of Daya Bhabhi is such that people still talk about it. “Her absence is felt by everyone, including me. I have a lot of respect for her and I duly waited for her during the pandemic and I am waiting for her even today,” he added.

Further, the show's producer hopes that the audience will accept new faces in the show and thinks changes are necessary. Talking about Disha, he said that every woman has a lot of duties, especially after marriage and she is doing the same, if she takes out time for the show it would be great. He wants to keep the audience happy, so the producer is ready to replace the actor.

Recently, the viewers were introduced to Sachin Shroff as the show's new 'Mehta Sahab'. Fans of the show were let down by the Tuesday episode, which starred Shroff as Taarak Mehta as they were used to seeing Lodhi in the main role.

IMAGE: Twitter/AsitKumarrModi/DishaVakani_official17