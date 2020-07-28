'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast Celebrates Show's 12 Year Anniversary

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast is celebrating 12 years since the show's release. The show has aired more than 3000 episodes and Dilip Joshi, with the entire cast, plans to celebrate this occasion with a special event. Read ahead to know what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast has planned.

Reportedly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah usually celebrates the show’s anniversary as Haso Hasao Diwas on the sets. But this time, the show plans to invite people and ask them to share their funny and exciting moments with the cast of TMKOC. The cast has asked people to upload their most fond memories and incidents with the show and upload it online. This will help them share the motto of the show across the country.

The shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had been stopped for a while due to the pandemic. Around this time, old episodes were being shown on TV. Now shooting has resumed following government regulations. Fans of the show can now see fresh episodes being aired.

TMKOC Post

The show also has an Instagram handle where they keep sharing updates. They recently uploaded a post on Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the brave Indian soldiers. They wrote - To the indomitable spirit and valor of the heroes who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Kargil war. Team (#) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah salutes every Soldier who fought with bravery & those who became martyrs to defend the honour of our nation! (#) Kargil Vijay Diwas (#) Jai Hind. Take a look at the post:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular family TV show that airs on SAB TV and is one of the longest-running Hindi shows. TMKOC cast includes kids and senior citizens and all episodes are filled with a punch for all.

TMKOC revolves around a bunch of different families living in the same society called Gokuldham Co-operative Society. The main focus of the show is the Gada family which consists of 4 people - Jethalal Champaklal Gada played by Dilip Joshi, his wife Daya played by Disha Vakani, Jethalal's father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada played by the veteran actor Amit Bhatt and Tapu played by Raj Anadkat. The show usually starts with a minute problem that gets solved by the end and also lets its viewers off with a good moral.

Promo Pic Credit: TMKOC's Instagram

