'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Ghanshyam Nayak Battles Cancer, Returns To Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka on the show, is undergoing treatment for cancer. The actor who is battling with the disease was determined to return back to the sets and shoot for the upcoming episodes. Ghanshyam recently filmed for the sitcom in Gujarat.

Ghanshyam Nayak to return to show amid cancer treatment

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the 77-year-old shared that he is ‘positive’ in life and was excited to be back on set. The actor explained that the current plot will showcase Nattu Kaka going back to his village and then chatting with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) on the video call.

The actor who had shot for an episode in Daman four months back is excited to get back to Mumbai to shoot for the remaining sequences. According to various media reports, the senior actor had developed a lump on his neck, for which he underwent successful surgery. Earlier this year, during a scan, Ghanshyam Nayak was diagnosed with some spots on his neck. Post which, he has been undergoing chemotherapy. The actor’s son Vikas informed the publication that his father was doing well and needed to just visit the hospital for a session once a month. His son had shared that his father’s positron emission tomography scanning was done in which some spots were found again. Though, Vikas shared that his father did not have any discomfort or pain, yet the family was against taking any risk.

The prominent actor has predominantly worked in several Gujarati films, Hindi movies, and TV shows. Also, he has also been a part of as many as 100 Gujarati stage plays. Some of his prominent Hindi movies include Masoom, Tirangaa, Aashik Awara, Aankhen, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Tere Naam among various others.

IMAGE: taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp/GHANSHYAMNAYAK_OFFICIALInstagram

