'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Mandar Aka Mr Bhide Talks About His 'big Struggle'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar gained major recognition after portraying the role of Mr Bhide in the show. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Mandar Chadwadkar talked about the biggest struggle in his career. He said that a lot has changed in people around him and they have started taking him seriously.

Mandar Chadwadker opens up about breaking the image of Mr Bhide

Mandar Chandwadkar continued that their outlook towards him has changed. Talking about his character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he said that the character has become so much popular that his laundry bills now come in the name of Mr Bhide. He further added that despite people knowing that the show is entirely fictional, he gets calls asking about flat vacancies in Gokuldham society as he is the secretary of the society.

Speaking about his biggest struggle, Mandar said that he wanted to break the image of Mr Bhide and bring Mandar Chandwadkar ahead. He further said that today the situation is such that if anyone asks about his address by his real name, no one knows but the moment anyone asks about Mr.Bhide’s address, everyone immediately guides them to his house. He mentioned that he wants to bring Mandar to Mr Bhide’s level.

Mandar Chandwadkar talks about fan moments

Talking about his fan moments in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he said that he met a few surgeons recently and they told him about performing three to four surgeries in a day and how they watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in between two surgeries to relax their minds. He added that he considers it as a big compliment as they watch the show for mental peace. Talking about another big fan moment, Mandar Chandwadker mentioned that he met a fan who had posted a picture of his father watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after surgery.

The fan narrated how his father’s pre and post journey became smooth only because he was watching the show. Mandar called it a very heart touching moment for the team. Furthermore, Mandar Chandwadker said that he was invited as a chief guest at a society in Mumbai with three wings. The residents of the society told him that they started celebrating festivals together after watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He wrapped up the conversation saying that this gives the team a huge pride in being a part of such an amazing show.

