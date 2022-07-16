Takeshi's Castle's Shooting Takes Place Near Tokyo; Here's Everything About Popular Show

The shooting of Takeshi's Castle Project is taking place at Midoriyama Studio near Tokyo, the same location as the original version. On a vast site of approximately 20,000 square meters, the newly powered-up 2022 version of Takeshi's Castle and a number of challenging games have been set up.

A total of more than 300 participants, selected from more than 1,000 applicants, will attempt to break through the various tricky games. Please find below first-look pictures of the castle and of a few of the iconic games Prime Video audiences worldwide can expect. The show - starring legendary comedian Takeshi Kitano – will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in 2023.

First Look Picture of the new castle

The original Takeshi’s Castle cost more than 100 million yen to construct, which amazed the public in the ‘80s, and the majestic new Castle is no less impressive. The most notable feature is the large, robot-like arm on the left side of the castle that holds a large bamboo sword.

Dragon God’s Pond

The challenging games have also undergone a major evolution. Dragon God's Pond (Ryujin-Ike) was one of the most popular games—and one that drowned many challengers in the past. Challengers must navigate across stepping stones and floating stones to reach the goal on the other side of the pond. This time, the number of floating stones has increased, and the distance to the goal has lengthened. They will need to be more strategic than before.

The Strait of Gibraltar

The Strait of Gibraltar, where players go over an unstable bridge while avoiding flying balls, doubles the number of cannons aimed at challengers.

The difficulty level has been dramatically increased, with obstacles along the way. Only those with a high sense of balance and a strong heart to overcome fear will be able to cross the Strait.

Mushroom Trip

Kinoko-de-Pon, where challengers cling to a large spinning mushroom and must land on a small island floating on the surface of the water at the right time. It is extremely difficult even to hold on to the smooth mushroom and avoid being swept off.

IMAGE: PR Handout