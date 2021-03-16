Teejay Sidhu Shares Amazing Transformation From Mom To Muse, Says She Feels 'unstoppable'

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself from a shoot. The video shows the transformation of Teejay from a mom to a muse. While Teejay is enjoying motherhood for the second time, the actor says that she misses being on shoots and acting in front of the cameras.

Teejay Sidhu feels unstoppable

The actor reposted the video of Glamour Doll studio who did her makeup for the shoot. The video starts with Teejay looking at the camera with her face bare of any makeup while wearing a casual grey T-shirt. The next shot shows Teejay with kohl-rimmed eyes and fake lashes. The next shot has Teejay placing her hand on the screen and when the hand comes off she is dolled up in a traditional golden bridal ethnic outfit complete with big earrings and maang tikka.

She captioned the reel video with, "The transformation.. from #mom to #muse! I love being a #mother.. but I also love being back at work, back to shoots. :) #Motherhood definitely deserves appreciation - it's a separate career altogether! But there's no rule saying you can't make a living while managing a family. And it's nothing to feel guilty about, to want both, to do both! " She added Sia's song Unstoppable in the background. Check out her video below:

Teejay's fans were wowed by the actor's transformation video and were quick to shower the actor with love and compliments. Many users praised the actor by saying that she doesn't look like a mother of three at all. One user wrote, "you are so pretty with or without makeup" another commented, "So beautiful mama." Many users also complimented the actor by using praises like beautiful, gorgeous and stunning others chose to drop heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Read some of the comments on Teejay's post:

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra's children

The couple has been married for 14 years now and is parents to three daughters. While the couple gave birth to twins in 2016, they recently gave birth to their third child on December 16 2020. The couple took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to publicly announce the name of their third child Gia Vanessa.

Gia has two elder sisters named Bella and Vienna who are four years old. Teejay is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of her baby girls and her family on Instagram. Check out some of Teejay Sidhu's baby girls photos right below:

