Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpse Of Her Getting Ready For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Finale Shoot

Amid coronavirus breakdown, the finale episode shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was kept on hold. The grand finale of the Rohit Shetty hosted show was aired on Sunday, July 26, on Colors. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash, one of the contestants, shared a video of her getting ready for filming the last episode. Check out how Tejasswi got ready for the finale.

How Tejasswi Prakash got ready for finale?

Tejasswi Prakash took to her YouTube Channel and shared a five-minute-long video of her getting ready for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale. The video started with the actor explaining that she will be getting ready at home, instead of the sets due to top safety reasons. Tejasswi Prakash's hairdresser and makeup artist were also seen in it. In the video, she introduced them to her fans and followers.

Moving further, Tejasswi Prakash revealed her outfit for the finale. She can be seen donning a blue tube crop top paired with balloon pants. Her blue co-ord outfit was designed with silver shimmery embeds. Her hair was tied in a ponytail with highlighting makeup look. The team also took a snack break while getting ready. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor told the viewers that her mother made special poha for everyone.

Towards the end, Tejasswi Prakash also shared a glimpse of her photoshoot. Her photographer was also invited to her place and the photoshoot was step up in her bedroom itself. Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's photoshoot pictures.

Tejasswi Prakash drove herself to the shoot location. She also shared that the finale episode was filmed in the Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. In the video, she revealed that she was also late for the shoot. However, in the end, Tejasswi Prakash made it to the finale shoot. Check out Tejasswi Prakash's YouTube video here.

Karishma Tanna defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande and won the trophy of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She also took home a car and Rs 20 lakh as the cash prize. The tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was filmed in Bulgaria in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the finale was shot just a few days ago in Mumbai.

