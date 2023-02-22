Tejasswi Prakash Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Karan Kundrra's Father Calls Her 'wonderful'

Tejasswi Prakash recently bagged the Best Actor award for her supernatural television series Naagin 6 at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. The actress' win made beau Karan Kundrra and his father SP Kundrra proud, who praised her in a clip. The latter said that the Naagin 6 actress is lucky to get this prestigious award at such a young age.

The Ishq Mein Ghayal actor, Karan took to social media and shared a video where his father could be seen congratulating Tejasswi while getting a haircut. He said, "Wonderful. Teju, we are proud of you." To this, Karan added, "Me too." His father replied, "You less." He further said that Tejasswi bagged the Best Actor award in the industry even as many renowned people have failed to achieve it. He said that the Swaragini actress is lucky to receive the award at such a young age.

While sharing the clip on his Instagram stories, Karan wrote, "Congrats little Chua, we are proud of you."

Take a look at the video here:

This gesture by Karan and his father won many hearts online. While one user, wrote, "Sasur Ji is proud of his Bahu winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best actress at such a young age", another one penned, "Papa Kundrra and Tejasswi's bond is so cute."

More about Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards was held on Monday. It was a star-studded affair, featuring several renowned Bollywood and Television celebrities. Actors including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Rupali Ganguly Rashami Desai, Maniesh Paul, Zain Imam and Harshad Chopra among others attended the event.