Tejasswi Prakash's Whopping Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is an Indian television actor known for portraying the character of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini. Apart from that, she was seen in Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and many more. Recently it was reported that she has signed her first Marathi film which will be her big-screen debut. The actor is a household staple and has a huge fan following on social media accounts. Given below is the actor's net worth and what she has earned from her acting career. Read on to know more about her net worth as of 2020.

Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth

Actor Tejasswi Prakash has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million dollars.

The career of Tejasswi Prakash

Born on June 10th, 1992, Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in the year 2012 when she was first seen in 2612. She then went on to work in Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki. The actor is currently a contestant on a television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She is one of the most loved actors of the small screen.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

