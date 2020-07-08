Television Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide; Reasons Unknown

Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda died on Tuesday by committing suicide in his hometown Mandya. He was in his 30s. The reason for his suicide has not been revealed yet. The incident has left the family, friends, and fans of the actor in shock. Read ahead to know.

Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Susheel Gowda was a very well-established actor in the television industry. The 30-year-old actor was last seen on the small screen in television series Anthapura, where he played the lead character. Susheel Gowda was also a fitness trainer.

The actor’s co-star, Amita Ranganath revealed a few things about Susheel Gowda while having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily. She said that she got the news from her friend. She is still having a very hard time believing in the fact that her dear friend Susheel Gowda is no more.

She revealed that Susheel Gowda was a very sweet and soft-hearted person, who in fact has never lost his cool. She said that it has been very sad to know that a man like Susheel Gowda has left the world so early. She mentioned that he had the talent to achieve much much more in the entertainment industry than what he already did.

The director of Susheel Gowda starrer television series Anthapura, Aravind Koushik, also expressed his grief over the incident. He shared the disheartening news through his official Facebook handle. The director posted, "Sad news I heard. Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more. Rest in Peace”.

Popular actor and director from the Kannada movie industry, Duniya Vijay, also spoke over the matter through his Facebook account. His post read (translated), “When I first saw him I thought he is a hero material. Even before the movie got released he has left us too soon. Whatever may be the problem suicide is not the answer. I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of Coronavirus people fear, people are losing faith because they don’t have job which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis”.

Susheel Gowda was next going to appear in the upcoming action movie Salaga. In the movie, Susheel Gowda will be seen playing the character of a cop. The movie is a Duniya Vijay directorial, that also cast Dhananjaya, Yash Shetty, and Sudhir as lead characters.

