The Bachelor Contestants 2022: Meet Contestants Competing For Clayton Echard's Rose

It is good news for the Bachelor fans as it is returning to Hulu with a brand new season. After so many speculations and rumours, The Bachelor is arriving with Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old former NFL player who was eliminated during Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette which is a spin-off of the Bachelor. Get ready to witness the famous drama of the villa once again!

Clayton's appearance as the next Bachelor was first confirmed in September by Steve Carbone and after keeping mum for a long time the show is finally arriving with its 26th season and is all set to premiere on 3rd January. And here we bring you the much-awaited line-up of the Bachelor contestants.

Meet contestants competing for Clayton Echard's rose

1. Daria Rose is one of the youngest contestants of the show, she is a law student from Baldwin, New York

2. Eliza Isichei is a 25-year-old marketing manager, who is living and working in Germany.

3. Tessa Tookes, works as a human resources specialist in Stamford, Connecticut. And she is presently 26 years old.

4. Cassidy Timbrooks works as an executive recruiter and she is 26 years old.

5. Claire Heilig is from Virginia, she is 28 years old.

6. Elizabeth Corrigan is from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She is 32 years old and is a real estate advisor by profession.

7. Genevieve Parisi is 26 years old and she is from Massachusetts.

8. Ency Abedin works as a sales manager in California and she is 28 years old.

9. Hailey Malles is a 26-year-old pediatric nurse by profession from Florida.

10. Jane Paik is from Los Angeles, California and she is 33 years old.

Apart from them, the show has other contestants like Jillian Chinn, Kira Mengistu, Lindsay Dobbs, Ivana Noble, Hunter Haag, Gabriela Windey, Samantha Jeffries , Sarah Hamrick, Serene Russell, Sierra Jackson, Shanae Ankney, Susie Evans, Teddi Wright, Salley Carson, Rianna Hockaday, Rachel Recchia, Melina Nasab, Marlena Wesh, Mara Agrait, Kate Gallivan and Lyndsey Windham.

What is the bachelor's show all about?

The Bachelor is an American dating and relationship reality television programme that first appeared on March 25, 2002, on ABC. For its initial 25 seasons, the show was hosted by Chris Harrison. The series revolves around a single bachelor who has to select a partner for himself. During the course of the entire season, the bachelor eliminates candidates each week. The show also has various spins off's like The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and many more.

