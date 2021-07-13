The 'Bachelorette': Connor B's Elimination From Dating Show Leaves Fans Devastated

The 17th season of the television reality dating series The Bachelorette that kickstarted on June 7, witnessed a major turn after contestant Connor Brennan aka Conner B was recently eliminated from the show. Everyone was devastated to see Connor "The Cat" Brennan eliminated, including his fellow contestants. The banking marketing manager and former The Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston who has also featured in this season, was heartbroken over the decision to send Brennan home, stating that she thought he was such a good guy, but they just didn't have the romantic spark she'd hoped for.

Connor Brennan eliminated from The Bachelorette

Connor B. is a lovable, quirky, and charming eighth-grade math teacher. With a master’s degree in medical physics and a resume that includes nuclear engineer as a job title, Connor B. His bio included that he is looking for a “woman who will share his enthusiasm and zest for living every day to its fullest." In his few weeks on the show, Brennan made an impact on the house and created a strong fan base. The Nashville math teacher/musician first charmed his way into everyone's hearts when she showed up in a silly cat costume on premiere night. He continued to woo everyone alongside Thurston when he would do sweet things like write a Thurston a love song or give her little notes.

Several fans of Connor B were shocked to know about his exit from the show and shared their hot takes on the same. One of the users shared a picture of Connor from the show as a meme and wrote, “She dumped Connor to hang out….with BLAKE?!?! Another user wrote also shared a meme where he wrote about Connor’s kissing skills that were one of the reasons for his elimination. “Connor B: “How bad of a kisser AM I?” All of Bachelor nation lining up ready and willing to kiss at the altar like #TheBachelorette,” he wrote. A third user chimed in and wrote, “This has to be the worst breakup in bachelorette history.”

Connor B: “How bad of a kisser AM I?”



All of Bachelor nation lining up ready and willing to kiss at the alter like:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/T45vjq1m5k — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 13, 2021

Connor B net worth

Brennan is currently an eighth-grade math teacher at Templeton Academy. He completed one year at the academy in June 2021. The teacher also doubles up as a music instructor. Conner is also a singer and in May 2021, he launched his EP titled Rough Draft. Some of the songs in his EP are Mean Boy, Dead to Me, and Shelf Life. On his Instagram bio, he has described himself as a songwriter and duelling pianist. The songwriter can play the piano. According to Fly World Info, Brennan has an estimated net worth that ranges from $100k to $400k. He has accumulated his worth through his career as a teacher, CycleBar instructor, music instructor, and nuclear engineer.

IMAGE: CONNORFALCON/Instagram

