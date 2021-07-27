'The Bachelorette Finale 2021': Who Will Katie Thurston Choose At The End?

Season 17 of The Bachelorette has been very melodramatic. The Bachelorette finale 2021 is slated to air soon, and fans can't help but wonder whom Katie will choose at the end. Watch the ongoing season and as the drama unfolds, read some spoilers about the finale, below.

When is the Bachelorette finale 2021 going to air?

The Bachelorette finale 2021 is all set to air on August 9, 2021. Fans can find out whom Katie chooses and if she finally gets engaged at the end of the season. However, if you want to know more, reality TV writer and spoiler King Steve Carbone has plenty of information in store for you.

Reality Steve has been sharing a lot of information about the season throughout its air time. According to www.womenshealthmag.com, Katie decides between the final two guys, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze. According to Reality Steve, Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston have a huge fight, leading to the former not making it past 'fantasy suites'.

What happens during The Bachelorette finale 2021? (Spoilers!)

According to the same report, Katie gets engaged by the end of the season! Early on in the season, Steve Carbone claimed that the reality TV starlet will be engaged, and now he's revealed who her new beau will be. The bachelorette will reportedly get a shiny new rock on her finger and as per Reality Steve's spoilers, the one who gives it to her will be Blake Moynes.

However, while Steve claims to know who Katie ends up with this season, he admittedly does not know how they get to this point in the finale. In his latest Instagram spoiler, Steve wrote, "I just know that Katie got engaged to Blake at the end of filming and they're still together." Check it out -

Hometown Dates showcased on Bachelorette 2021?

Katie Thurston’s hometown dates will air on Monday, August 2. According to a previous post by Reality Steve, the hometown dates won’t actually include anyone leaving the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. Since Katie Thurston’s season was filmed in a COVID-19 bubble, it will be her courter's families who travel to New Mexico to meet her instead of her flying across the country.

IMAGE - THE BACHELORETTE INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.