'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Finds Its New Fresh Prince; Recasts Actor For Iconic Role

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has found its Fresh Prince! Will Smith's iconic television show from the 90s has been picked up by Peacock for a reboot, with Smith himself serving as EP and it seems that the show has now found its new, Fresh Prince a.k.a. Will. Here's all we know -

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot recasts Will Smith's role

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has found its new Will a.k.a. the Fresh Prince in the form of actor, Jabari Banks. Will Smith recently took to his Youtube channel to surprise not only fans with the information but also Banks who was completely unaware that he had been cast. The I Am Legend actor took to a Zoom call and shared the information with Banks, who was happily surprised with the news and at the site of veteran actor, Will Smith.

The official description for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot is:

Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

More about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot

According to the aforementioned report, after Morgan Cooper's trailer of Bel-Air went viral on social media, several platforms including Netflix and HBO Max got into a "bidding war" for the reboot. However, Peacock soon acquired the rights and ordered a 2-season show, which is reportedly expected to release sometime in 2022.

The series will be executive produced by the original Fresh Prince Will Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Newly appointed showrunners for the Fresh Prince reboot, Brady and Newson, have also produced shows like The Chi and The 100.

According to THR, the Fresh Prince reboot will be a "dramatic take" on the original show. The show will also dig deeper into conflicts of race and what it means to be Black in America however, will still keep true to the fun parts of the original show. Will Smith announced the deal with Peacock for two seasons via a Youtube video last year.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons during the 90s and was produced by Warner Bros. TV. Apart from Will Smith, the show starred James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert-Whitten/Daphne Maxwell Reid.

