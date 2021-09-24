The makers of the TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), have been booked for showing characters in a courtroom setting consuming alcohol in an episode that aired last year. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the TKSS makers in Madhya Pradesh for the same.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a Madhya Pradesh based lawyer. The lawyer accused the makers of committing contempt of court.

FIR against Kapil Sharma Show makers

As per reports, a case was registered against the makers at the district court of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The matter is set to come up for hearing on October 1.

The lawyer was quoted as saying in reports that the show was 'sloppy'. The lawyer accused the actors of making lewd comments on women. The episode had aired on 19 January 2020.

'Actors drinking alcohol in courtroom brought disrespect to the court'

Expressing shock at the episode showing a court being set up on the stage and actors drinking alcohol in that skit, the lawyer demanded an FIR be registered against the makers as the visuals had brought disrespect to the courtroom.

This is not the first time that the show has landed in trouble. In another episode from last year, the show had stirred a row for hurting the sentiments of the Kayastha community. The episode had portrayed Chitragupt as trying to dupe a rich man.

At that time, Kapil had issued an apology statement, "Dear Kayastha community, I learnt that the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on 28 March 2020 and the depiction of Shri Chitragupt ji has hurt your sentiments. I apologise on behalf of the entire team. It was never our intention to hurt you.”

He had added, “Praying that you all stay happy, safe and smiling. Love and respect.”

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to TV screens again this year after going off-air in January. Many of the episodes have become a talking point over fun-filled moments and hilarious statements.

The cast and crew of Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shershaah, BellBottom, Bhoot Police arrived on the show for their movie's promotions, while ex-cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif were among the latest guests on the show.