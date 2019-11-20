The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Takes Another Dig At Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular comedy talk show. The host Kapil Sharma invites celebrities to his show and engages in a conversation with them and his team performs a few skits as well. When Navjot Singh Sidhu had to leave the show midway, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Although it's been a while since he left, the team makes sure he is not forgotten on the show and often makes jokes about him. The team also often engages in taking digs at Archana Puran Singh for taking his spot and recently, they did it again.

When the Marjaavaan cast graced the show to promote their film in a recent episode, they made a lot of funny revelations. In the episode, Kapil Sharma said to Rakul Preet Singh that he sees a lot of difference between the Rakul he used to know and the Rakul that is front in front of him. Responding to this, Archana Singh quickly teased Kapil and said that she is his sister who is now all grown up. To retaliate to this remark Kapil pretended to call Sidhu and started complaining about Archana Puran Singh. He further told him that he missed him on the show leaving Singh in splits.

Apart from this fun banter, the team seems to have a lot of fun backstage. The members often share behind-the-scenes videos from the set. Recently, Archana Puran Singh shared a video of herself eating gol gappas with her son on the set. She captioned the post saying she got caught red-handed by Kapil Sharma.

In another episode when the Pagalpanti cast was on the show, Sharma gave a funny reason for why Sidhu left the show and never came back. When Urvashi Rautela made her entry to the stage, the host told her the last time she was on the show, Sidhu followed her and lost his way and that is why he never came back.

