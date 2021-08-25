The Kapil Sharma Show To Host Indian Men & Women Hockey Teams In Upcoming Episode

Indian Men Hockey team and Indian Women Hockey team are all set to grace the Indian popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). The team that is led by captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal will be appearing on TKSS as guests on Saturday. The joyful news is confirmed by Archana Puran Singh on her official Instagram handle.

Indian Men Hockey team and Indian Women Hockey team to appear on TKSS

On Wednesday, Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram and shared a self-recorded video where she confirmed that the Hockey team members will be seen in the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. The bronze medal-winning Men Hockey players Manpreet Singh, P R Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, along with Rani Rampal, Savita, Gurjit Kaur, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu and Navneet from the women's team will be welcomed by host Kapil Sharma and the other cast members of TKSS.

In the BTS video from the set, seven members of each of the men and women Indian hockey teams can be seen sitting on the couch. Singh revealed that it was a great moment for her to witness the athletes on the stage. She highlighted their hard work for the country and stated that she is proud of their work.

Singh sported a floral V-neck outfit and added a pair with an ethnic neckpiece. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Hindustan ka garv. Humaari hockey teams. Humaare manch par. Jald hi aapke screens par. [India's pride. Our hockey teams. Soon on your screens.] Wait for this episode!” The athletes will be seen sharing their experience on and off the field and their sentiments on representing the nation globally.

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek, too, took to social media handles and shared their experience. Sharma wrote, "So proud of you brother thank you so much for coming lots of love n best wishes always." On the other hand, Krushna penned, "Every artist is always happy to perform on stage but today was a special day to perform in front of real-life heroes who made our nation proud. It made me feel so special to make them laugh and give them some light moments."

So proud of you brother 🤗 thank you so much for coming 🙏 lots of love n best wishes always ❤️ https://t.co/1tM5G8reJM — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 25, 2021

(IMAGE: ARCHANA PURAN SINGH'S INSTAGRAM)