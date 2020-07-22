Tarun Khanna Replaces Manav Gohil As Maharaja Krishnadevraya On 'Tenali Rama'

After featuring in some most popular shows like Ssshhhh… Phir Koi Hai, Chandragupta Maurya, Kasuati Zindagii Kay, CID, Mahabharat, Prous, among others, Tarun Khanna will now be seen in popular comedy show Tenali Rama. The actor will be replacing Manav Gohil on the show as Maharaja Krishnadvaraya. Read about the latest development-

Tarun Khanna replaces Manav Gohil in 'Tenali Rama' show-

After the lockdown was partially lifted, a number of shows have resumed their shootings. However, there have been a lot of changes in the cast and crew of various shows. In some shows, the actors have been replaced by the makers, while in others, the original actors have decided not to step out fearing the current COVID-19 situation.

The latest development is in the cast of Tenali Rama. Actor Tarun Khanna is going to replace the actor, Manav Gohil on the popular show, Tenali Rama.

Tarun Khanna is also among the famous actors of TV who has played the role of Lord Shiva in almost 8 TV shows. The latest being in Devi Adi Parashakti. Now, as per reports, Tarun Khanna is all set to portray Maharaj Krishnadevaraya on the popular show ‘Tenali Rama'. Reports state that the actor is excited for the role as he is fascinated by Krishnadvaraya's wit, positivity, and humour.

When Tarun Khanna spoke to a leading daily, he said that he hasn’t watched Manav Gohil on the show yet. And when asked about working on the character, Tarun Khanna said that as far as working on the character is concerned, he has grown up reading Tenali Rama comics and that playing the role is “a childhood dream fulfilled.”

Moreover, the actor also added that he has also portrayed the role of a king earlier, but this is kind of challenging as playing a king in a comedy role is something he hasn’t done.

Tarun Khanna has already begun shooting for the show, Tenali Rama, since last week. He said that the makers of the Tenali Rama show are taking all the necessary precautions amid the COVID-19 situation. The people working on the set are ensuring that the set is sanitized after every 30 minutes and that the regulation of social distancing is also maintained.

