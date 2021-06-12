Times Shraddha Arya And Dheeraj Dhoopar Showed Off Their Dance Moves On Instagram

Kundali Bhagya actors, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar often share photos and videos with one another from the sets of the fan-favourite show. The actors who play the on-screen couple Preeta and Karan Luthra, are evidently good friends off-screen as well. While the two of them play relatively serious characters on the show, they are much more friendly and funny in real life.

Shraddha Arya often poses for photos with her co-star Anjum Fakih. The two often post funny and quirky reels on Instagram with one another. Dheeraj, on the other hand, also loves posting reels of himself trying on new looks and shoes. Here are some videos of the Kundali Bhagya stars, where they can be seen showing their dance moves on Instagram -

Shraddha Arya's videos

Shraddha Arya shared a video featuring co-star Anjum Fakih, in which the two can be seen showing off some quirky dance moves. Both Shraddha and Anjum can be seen dressed in stunning sarees, as they seem to be prepping for the show. Shraddha shared the post with the caption, "The Only thing that can make us have a decent workout is a 90’s hit track!!! @nzoomfakih

#90smusic #PostLunchWorkouts". Take a look -

Shraddha Arya shared another post back in September 2020. She can be seen dancing with actress, Heena Parmar, as the two flaunt some hilarious moves. She shared the post with the caption, "Kicking off the weekend like... @iamheenaparmar Also, our favorite’s song @nehakakkar #Muah".

Shraddha shared a post with co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar, back in October 2020. The two can be seen running as the song Chura ke Dil Mera plays in the background. She shared the video with the caption, "Pure #Preeran #Dheesha Moment !!!!". Take a look -

Dheeraj Dhoopar's videos

While Dheeraj Dhoopar enjoys sharing reels of himself donning new looks and outfits, the actor also takes part in a little dance, especially if the show demands it. Back in September 2020, the actor shared a video of himself dancing for a scene in Kundali Bhagya. The video also features Dhoopar's choreographer helping him remember his moves as he dances for the camera. Take a look -

In April 2021, Dheeraj shared a post in which he can be seen donning a number of outfits. The actor can be seen having various wardrobe changes, with a song playing in the background. He also indulges in some light dancing for the video. Dhoopar shared the video with a line from the song saying, "Way down we go". Take a look -

Image - Shraddha Arya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.