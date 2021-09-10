Tina Datta To Keep Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Low-key; Brings Home Eco-friendly Idol

After a year-long gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been allowed by the Maharashtra government and celebrities of the entertainment industry are also basking in the festive fervour. One of the actors to celebrate the festival was actor Tina Datta. The Uttaran star has decided to keep it low-key amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also brought an eco-friendly idol at home.

Uttaran actor Tina Datta on her Ganpati celebrations

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Tina revealed, "For this year's Ganesh Chaturthi, I am keeping the situation in mind. I am not going to forget the fact that COVID-19 is still there, and it is a big matter that the Ganesh festival is being allowed this year. So I am not inviting any friends, it's just me and my 'Gannu' and a small puja for 1 and a half days." "I have brought an eco-friendly Ganpati, so even for Visarjan, I don't have to go to any crowded places. Even earlier, I used to do the Visarjan in a man-made lake, near my house. So, it doesn't pollute the sea or the beach," she added.

Talking about her memorable moments of the festival, she shared, "My most memorable Ganpati was, of course, the first 3-4 years when my whole family was in town and we used to celebrate together. Almost 40-45 people used to be there, all of them dressed up traditionally and 'aarti', 'havan' also used to happen then. I really miss those days!" Though the festival is synonymous with Maharashtra, she shared that as far as the traditions went, she performed the puja as per Bengali customs.

Among the celebrities to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi was Sonu Sood. The actor, who is being called a 'real-life hero' for his philanthropic initiatives during the pandemic, was snapped by the paparazzi as he brought the idol home.

Neil Nitin Mukesh too welcomed the Lord Ganesha idol at home and shared how his father, veteran singer Mukesh becomes a child during the festivities. Kareena Kapoor also shared photos of the Ganesha idol that her son Taimur made with clay as the family took blessings of the deity.

(Image: @tinadatta/Instagram)