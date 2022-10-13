'TMKOC' Director Dismisses 'fake' Rumours Of Disha Vakani Suffering From Throat Cancer

Actor Disha Vakani who is prominently known for playing the role of Dayaben in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been surrounded by several rumours pertaining to her health. The actor who made her exit from the show in 2018, following her pregnancy, is now believed to be suffering from throat cancer.

The actor who has been a part of many films and shows in the past became a household name after the popularity of her character Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even after years of her quitting the show, the audience is clinging to the hope of her return as Dayaben.

Is Disha Vakani suffering from thoat cancer?

Though the actor has been missing from the limelight for quite some time now, however, rumours surrounding her health continue to spread like fire on social media. The actor is rumoured to be suffering from throat cancer.

Refuting the rumours was the show's director Malav Rajda who strongly reacted to these reports and called them 'baseless'. The director shared a screenshot of a news website that reported about Disha Vakani's health. While giving a quirky twist to the rumours and rubbishing them, he wrote, "Like Jethalal says...NONSENSE...News reporting is such a responsible job...it really amazes Me how at times it's so irresponsibly done...yaar such big news at least cross check once...it can affect so many ppl and WHY WHY WHY to print any news till you are sure about it...so to all her fans this is completely FALSE."

Apart from the director, as per various media reports, Disha's brother Mayur Vakani who plays the role of Sundar on the sitcom had also reportedly broken his silence on this news while dismissing them.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani married businessman Mayur Padia and took an indefinite maternity break from the show. After being blessed with a baby girl, the actor welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. Disha Vakani portrayed Dayaben, Jethalal's wife in the sitcom for almost 10 years from 2008 to 2017. The producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed earlier this year that the team is doing auditions to find a new actress to play the character of Dayaben as Disha will not be returning to the show.

