'TMKOC' Director Malav Rajda Quits Show After 14 Years; Here's Why

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' director Malav Rajda has quit the show after directing it for 14 years citing personal reasons. Rajda, who was associated with the show since its debut in 2008, filmed it for the last time on December 15 last year.

“After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it’s best to move out and challenge myself,” said Malav Rajda to Hindustan Times.

Amid rumours about his conflicts with the producers, the director clarified that there had been "no fallout" with the production company.

“If you set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer),” said Rajda.

Malav Rajda thanks TMKOC for "the most beautiful years of his life"

Expressing his gratitude to the show, Malav said past 14 years were "the most beautiful years of his life" not only did he gain fame and money from the show, but he also met his life partner Priya Ahuja on the set. Malav is married to Priya, who played the reporter Rita Shrivastav on the sitcom. According to media reports, Priya is also in negotiations with the production company to leave the show.

TMKOC is the longest-running show on Indian television

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' debuted in 2008. It is the longest-running show on Indian television. However, due to actors departing the show for various reasons, there have been several cast changes.

Some of the actors who left the programme include Raj Anandkat, Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, and Gurucharan Singh. TMKOC fans are still hoping that Disha Vakani will return to play Dayaben.

Disha Vakani left the show in 2017 after welcoming her daughter Stuti.