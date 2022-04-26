Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running Hindi sitcoms on Indian television. On Monday's episode of the show, the makers of the show inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of the release of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic patriotic song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon'.

After the episode aired on the television screens, the creators took to their official Twitter handle to tender an apology for their mistake.

TMKOC makers apologise for wrong credits

Asit Modi, the creator of TMKOC in his official statement first apologised for mentioning the wrong year of the song. Later, while concluding the statement he asserted that the makers would henceforth be mindful of the minute details, to avoid such a mistake from happening in the future. The statement read,

We would like to apologise to our viewers, fans and well-wishers. In today’s episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of the release of the song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’. However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26th Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in the future. We appreciate your support and love - Asit Modi and Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Mangeshkar died from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome on 6 February 2022. She underwent 28 days of constant treatment for pneumonia and COVID-19. The news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The acclaimed musician was put on a ventilator a day before her death as her health turned critical.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. It is pertinent to note, that Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for the COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11, since then she was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital. On February 10, the late singer's ashes were immersed in the Godavari River at Ramkund, Nashik by sister Asha Bhosle and nephew Adinath Mangeshkar.

Image: Instagram/@potatopiggy9