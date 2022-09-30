Famous comedian Trevon Noah's journey on The Daily Show is coming to an end after a successful seven years run. During a taping of the Comedy Central satirical news program, Noah, on Thursday, the comedian announced that he is leaving the show, indicating he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.

The 38-year-old comedian, who moved to the United States in 2011, had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 after the exit of longtime host Jon Stewart. During his successful seven-year run, the Daily Show required him to delicately cover some crucial moments in American history, such as the COVIS-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the 2021 attacks on the US Capitol.

Trevor Noah announces exit from The Daily Show

The comedian announced ending his reign on the show during Thursday's episode leaving his audience disheartened. "I remember when we first started... so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African," said Noah, who hails from South Africa.



Further, he threw some light on all the years that he has given to the show and how he wants to explore other avenues associated with stand-up comedy. "I spent two years in my apartment (during Covid-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring," Trevor told his studio audience late on Thursday.

Recalling how the show has been loved across different countries including India, he added, "What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected."

Towards the end, he concluded his speech by mentioning how hosting the show for seven years had been a challenging task for him. Elucidating upon the same and reflecting on his journey, Noah said, "After the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way, honestly. I loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. I have learned how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh***y on many days. We laughed together and cried together ... But after seven years I feel like it's time." Noah's announcement earned a standing ovation from the studio audience.

IMAGE: Instagram/trevornoah