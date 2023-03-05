Tunisha Sharma Case: Accused Sheezan Khan Walks Out Of Prison On Bail After 70 Days

Television actor Sheezan Khan accused in television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case has been released on bail from Thane Central Jail today, March 5. The actor has walked out of the jail after 70 days of his arrest, allegedly for abetting the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma last year. According to sources, the Vasai court granted him bail on a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh and has asked the actor to submit his passport. While walking out of the prison, Sheezan denied answers to any questions levelled against him. However, one of his friends mentioned, "Please allow him some time to recover. He has come out of jail after 70 days, please give him at least 70 hours."

Sheezan's co-actor, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 at the set of her show named Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul. It was said that minutes before she was found dead, she had a scene shot and spoke to her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. According to reports, when she didn't return for her TV scene shooting again, a crew member broke the door and found her dead.

Tunisha Sharma case: Is everything revealed?

Reportedly, Sheezan Khan was in a relationship with his co-actor and they both had broken up relationship a week before the incident. The Waliv police officials arrested TV actor Sheezan a day after the incident on charges of abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code. The police action was initiated after Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma filed a case against Sheezan.

Tunisha's family also claimed that they both were in a relationship in 2022 but they separated mutually a week before the incident. Vasai court in Maharashtra sent Sheezan to 14-day judicial custody on December 31. After the time for custody came to end, his custody was again extended by the court.

According to sources, Tunisha's mother has levelled up several allegations against TV actor Sheezan, including that he used to beat up Tunisha. She also alleged that Sheezan has forced Tunisha for adopting Islam, sources claimed.

On the other side of the case, Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz accused Vanita Sharma of neglecting her daughter (Tunisha Sharma) since childhood. During a press conference, Naaz went on to allege that Tunisha did suicide as she was suffering from depression and childhood trauma. Since the case came under the spotlight, Sheezan's sister Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, his mother and lawyer Shailendra Mishra are fighting the battle in the court of law seeking justice against TV actor Sheezan Khan.

