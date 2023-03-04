Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan Granted Bail Two Months After Arrest

Sheezan Khan has been granted bail by the Vasai Court in the Tunisha Sharma death case. He was arrested for allegedly abetting the sucide of his co-star and girlfriend Tunisha, who died on December 24 on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Sheezan's bail plea has been accepted by the court more than two months after his arrest.

He will need to submit his passport and has to furnish a surety bond worth Rs 1 lakh.

Mumbai | Television actor Sheezan Khan accused and arrested in television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court, asks Khan to submit his passport. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

After Tunisha's death, her mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint with the police accusing Sheezan of abetting her suicide. She claimed that Tunisha was depressed after her breakup with Sheezan and took the extreme step of taking her own life. Moreover, Vanita also levelled accusations against Sheezan's family and claimed that they were trying to distance Tunisha from her.

After his arrest, Sheezan was lodged in Thane Central jail. The makers of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul have also replaced Sheezan's character in the show. Abhishek Nigam is playing the lead role in Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 alongside Sayantani Ghosh.

More about Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma reportedly fell in love while shooting Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul in August. They hit a rough patch in their relationship days before Tunisha died by suicide in one of the make up rooms on the set in Vasai. After her death, Tunisha's mother accused Sheezan of cheating on her daughter with another woman.