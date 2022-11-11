Last Updated:

TV Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Passes Away At 46 After Collapsing In Gym

TV actor and model Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away at the age of 46 on Friday, November 11. He is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and their two kids.

Kriti Nayyar
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Image: Instagram @_siddhaanth_


Television actor and model Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away at the age of 46 on Friday, November 11. The actor, who's known for featuring in serials like Kkusum, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn, among others, reportedly collapsed while working out in a gym. According to reports, the actor suffered a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and model Alesia Raut and their two children. 

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram and mourned Siddhaanth's demise. Sharing his photo, Jay wrote "gone too soon." Bhanushali also spoke to Indian Express and confirmed that Surryavanshi died after collapsing in the gym. Meanwhile, actor Gautam Rode tweeted, "Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth’s passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri too mourned Siddhaanth's demise. He tweeted, "This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति।"

Siddhaant has been a part of notable TV shows like Sufiyana Ishq Mera, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Waaris, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, among others. He tied the knot with Alesia in 2017, two years after parting ways with his first wife. It was both Siddhaant and Alesia's second marriage. 

(Image: Instagram @_siddhaanth_)

First Published:
