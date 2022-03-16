TV Actors Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Pose With New SUV Worth ₹1.13 Crore; See Pics

TV actors Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim always manage to be in the limelight, sometimes for their upcoming projects and sometimes for their social media posts. The two never fail to shell out major couple goals for their fans. Recently, a piece of delightful news came for the 'Shoaika' fans as the power couple bought home a lavish car worth Rs 1.13 crore.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim purchased a new car

On Wednesday, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle and shared the cheerful news with his fans. Sharing the details of their new luxurious car, Shoaib dropped a series of pictures. The photos gave fans a sneak-peek into how the power couple purchased the car.

It also had glimpses of Shoaib's mom and his sister cutting a cake. One of the pictures also saw Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim posing with the car.

Sharing the post, the Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actor captioned it as "Alhamdulillah ❤️🤲Thank you Auto Hangar and Mercedes-Benz India for all the hospitality and delivering my New GLS on time. Congratulations to Auto Hangar for completion of 25 Years partnership with Mercedes-Benz India. @mercedesbenzind @autohangar"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens couldn't resist reacting to it and they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote "MashaAllah Mabrook....May the Almighty Allah SWT bless you both in abundance. Very happy for your new car. May you have safe and exciting adventures that would bring happiness in your life!" another wrote "Heartily Congratulations to Ibrahim Family"

A few days back, there were rumours of Dipika Kakar being pregnant.

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim's song launch video sparks pregnancy rumours

Recently, rumours about Dipika Kakar's pregnancy were doing the rounds on social media after the duo appeared at the song launch conference of their track Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan. As videos from the event were released on social media, netizens speculated about her pregnancy.

In the video, Ibrahim looked dapper in a white shirt and sneakers paired with denim, Dipika was seen clad in a beautiful pink Anarkali suit. While many netizens congratulated the couple for their new project, some people also pointed out that Kakar looked pregnant in the latest outing. Take a look at the video:

Image: Instagram@shoaib2087