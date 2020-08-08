Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Archana Puran Singh Shared A Kiss With Parmeet Over Dinner

Archana Puran Singh has been entertaining her fans in The Kapil Sharma Show. Here’s a throwback picture of the actor with her husband Parmeet Sethi. This picture was shared by Archana Puran Singh as she cherished some good old memories with her husband.

In this picture, Archana Puran Singh is seen kissing her husband Parmeet Sethi. Her friend Pammi Bakshi is also seen supposedly cheering Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi for their romantic gesture.

Archana Puran Singh while reminiscing the good old days captioned the picture, “ab pyar kiya toh darna kya..🌹@iamparmeetsethi❤

And @pammi_bakshi_gautam was our official cheerleader 😁Remember those days Pammi? 😍 #lockdown2020 as old memories resurface, old photographs emerge from the closet... I think it was my birthday (since the cake is on my side of the table !) Waise agar cake ho, toh woh meri side par hi hota tha, hahahaaa, kyunki sabse zyaada main hi cake mein interested rehti thi🤣 😍 #throwback”.

Also Read| Archana Puran Singh set to 'bring rip-roaring laughter' in BTS video from TKKS

Archana Puran Singh's husband joins her on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Archana Puran Singh has been married to Parmeet Sethi for 28 years now. In The Kapil Sharma Show's new episode Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi will be featured as guests. The couple will also be revealing some intriguing details about their love life and marriage.

While on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi took the time to pull each other’s legs and reveal several secrets. Parmeet Sethi revealed how they decided to get married. He said that Archana Puran Singh created a 'situation where he had no other option than to tie the knot'. However, Archana Puran Singh reveals that Parmeet Sethi actually proposed to her and the two eloped.

Also Read| Archana Puran Singh shares Kapil Sharma's hilarious 'tribute' video for her online posts

Talking further about the same, Parmeet Sethi said that they took the call to get married at around 11 in the night. He added that at midnight when they found a pandit, he asked them if they were eloping. Parmeet Sethi also revealed that the pandit asked him if Archana Puran Singh was of legal age. Sethi then told the pandit that Archana Puran Singh was actually older than him.

The pandit, further revealed by Parmeet Sethi, was hesitant at first but then agreed when they paid him some money. Sethi and Archana Puran Singh tied the knot the next morning at around 11 am. The couple has stuck together for 28 years now and has two sons together.

Also Read| Archana Puran Singh & Parmeet Sethi reveal their wedding story on 'TKSS'

Also Read| Archana Puran Singh's house-help Bhagyashri is 'over the moon' after meeting fan; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.