Apart from enticing audiences on the TV screens, actor Urfi Javed is also known to ignite social media with her alluring looks. Just a couple of months ago, her photos in a black cut-out body-hugging dress sent social media abuzz with netizens drawing comparisons of her style with beauty mogul Kendall Jenner. Now, Javed has done it once again, however, this time her followers think she's imitating Kim Kardashian.

On Friday, February 18, the Bigg Boss OTT fame shared a reel video of herself donning a nude bodysuit. While sharing the clip online, she called herself 'A psychopath."

Urfi Javed's latest style statement

In the video, Urfi Javed twirls in a nude-colour bodysuit as the camera records her. The one-shoulder attire features a cut-detailing on the left side. Meanwhile, matching heels and massive hoops were used as accessories. With dramatic makeup and red bold lips, Javed opted for a curly pony hair-do to round off her style statement. Take a look at the video shared by Urfi Javed below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response from netizens. While a user called her 'beautiful', another said she's copying Kim Kardashian. A netizen asked, 'Why copy Kim Kardashian?' before adding 'after Kendall Jenner, it's Kim Kardashian'. A slew of users also dropped laughing and fire emoticons under the comments section of her post. Check out the reactions here:

Speaking of her previous style statement, in the month of November, Urfi Javed opted for a black see-through scintillating attire. A high ponytail and highlighted cheeks completed her look. At the time, Javed was spotted by the paps outside the Mumbai airport. The actor also took to social media to share photos of her outfit. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Urfi Javed has featured in many TV shows including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and more. She is well known for playing Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah, Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urfi Javed recently grabbed the headlines for participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. Unfortunately, she was evicted during the initial stages of the game.

Image: Instagram/@urf7i