Urvashi Dholakia On Bad Phase Of Her Life: 'Didn't Have Rs 1,500 To Pay For Kids' School'

Urvashi Dholakia has recently made a comeback in the Television industry with Season 6 of Naagin, also starring Tejasswi Prakash, Maheck Chahal, and Simba Nagpal. The actor recently opened up about her struggles by recalling a bad phase of her life when she needed money for her children's education.

For the unversed, Urvashi got married at the age of 16 and was separated from her husband at the age of 18 during which she was pregnant. She gave birth to twin sons, namely, Kshitij and Sagar, raising them single-handedly.

Urvashi Dholakia recalls bad phase of her life

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi recalled when she needed Rs 3,000. The Naagin actor said that she had filmed one pilot episode to arrange the amount, stating that the makers had already told her that there will be just half the payment since it was the first episode. Recalling the incident, Urvashi said that she was in her late teens and it had only taught her not to be dependent. She added, "Not that I was dependent, but it taught me to be a little more careful."

'I have done well for myself': Urvashi

Opening up about her temper issues, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said that she was a little hyper as she was stuck in that position where she didn't know what to do. Urvashi asserted that today when she looks back at that time, she feels that she has done well for herself after which she started tearing up, saying that "life gives you a lot of obstacles, but you have got to just move on."

Urvashi on her comeback in 'Naagin 6'

Urvashi, who is popularly known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is playing a negative role in Naagin 6. On bagging such a big role in Ekta Kapoor's production, Dholakia had said that she was excited to be back doing a fiction show after four years.

Urvashi is playing the character of a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. The actor also said that Ekta Kapoor and COLORS’ is the biggest franchise when it comes to fiction shows on Indian Television.

(Image: @urvashidholakia/Instagram)