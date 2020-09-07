Urvashi Dholakia Says It Took Her 5 Years To 'become Herself' After Her Father’s Death

In an interview with Hindustan Times, television actor Urvashi Dholakia spoke about how her perspective towards life changed after her father’s demise. Urvashi Dholakia confessed that it took her five years to ‘come back to herself’ after the incident. Adding to the same, Urvashi Dholakia mentioned that she was not herself for a long time and had refused a lot of work post her father’s demise.

Urvashi thanks her fans

However, Urvashi added that she didn't understand what was happening to her at that time. The actor also mentioned that she found it difficult to adapt things post her father's demise. In her interview, Urvashi mentioned that she had to keep working on and shared that life is a circle of ups and downs.

Expressing her gratitude, the actor also mentioned that she holds immense respect for all the fans, who have supported her in her career. Speaking about her iconic character Komolika, Urvashi Dholakia revealed that Komolika’s style has now become a fashion trend, as the actor, in her interview, recalled witnessing models donning three-layered eyeliners on the ramp in international shows.

Recently, Urvashi Dholakia took to her social media handle to share a meme throwback video of herself, in which the actor can be seen explaining the social distancing rules in her iconic ‘Komolika’ style. As seen in the video shared, Urvashi Dholakia can be seen emphasising on #StayHomeStaySafe mantra. With the video, Urvashi wrote “Kahaani Coronikaaaa ki 🤣🤣🤣😂” Take a look:

Komolika of Kausautii Zindagii Kay

Urvashi shot to prominence with her work in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved show, Kausautii Zindagii Kay. The much-acclaimed show follows the story of Anurag and Prerna, who belong to two different worlds but fall in love with each other. However, fate has other plans for them and wreaks havoc in their lives. In the original 2001 show, Urvashi Dholakia was seen playing the negative character. In its reboot, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan was roped in to play the role.

Weeks later, Aamna Sharif replaced Hina Khan and played Komolika, whose sole purpose is to ruin the lives of the show’s protagonists Anurag and Prerna. Urvashi, who has acted in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, was last seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. However, the former couple exited the show after grabbing the seventh position. The actor is the winner of Bigg Boss season 6.

