Vandana Vithlani Sells Rakhi Online Due To Financial Crisis Amid 'non-payment Of Dues'

The Humari Bahu Silk's cast has been expressing their concern over non-payment issues, amid the pandemic. Now, to make ends meet, actor Vandana Vithlani has started an alternate source of income by selling customised rakhis online. Talking to an entertainment portal, Vandana Vithlani said that her dues run into lakhs of rupees.

After the lead of Hamari Bahu Silk, Zaan Khan spoke about the non-payment of dues, co-actor Vandana has also revealed her concern over this issue. Speaking about the same, the actor shared with an entertainment portal that she shot from May to October 2019, but have been paid only for the month of May. She further added that now she has started making rakhis and selling them online to keep herself engaged and also make money out of it. Though the actor is not earning much from this, but anything is good at this point, she feels.

Talking further about this issue, Vandana Vithlani revealed that her payment due had been exceeded more than a year now and she has exhausted all her savings. She also told the portal that she had bagged a role in Musakaan in November 2019, but it shut down in two months. She was also paid for her work but it did not last long in the pandemic. Vandana Vithlani also shared that her husband Vipul is a theatre artist and he too is out of work due to lockdown.

She explained that she had auditioned for shows in January, but everything came to a halt. Their finances have taken a hit. They also have to manage their children’s school and college fees and right now she is just waiting for some project to come her way, added Vandana Vithlani.

Humari Bahu Silk payment controversy

The lead actor Zaan Khan and other co-actors from Zee TV's show Hamari Bahu Silk have taken the lead to protest against the producers of the show. In the recent past, Zaan Khan shared four videos on his Instagram calling out producers for their pending amounts, especially when everyone is facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 lockdown. In these videos, the cast and crew shared their struggles and problems because of the postponement in their payment.

