Varun Sood & Divya Agarwal Spotted Together For The First Time After Break Up; See Pics

Back in March 2021, Television celebrity, Divya Agarwal took social media by storm after announcing her split with Varun Sood leaving the duo's fandom disappointed. Although the reason behind the breakup is unknown, it seems that the ex-couple still share an amicable bond with each other. Recently, the duo were spotted together for the first time post the spilt at an intimate get together which also had in attendance Rannvijay Singha, Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Shantanu.

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal spotted together

In the photos that are currently doing the rounds on the internet, Varun Sood can be leading his ex-girlfriend's way away from the crowd. Going by the pictures, it appears that the two have chosen to remain friends with each other even after calling it quits after four years of dating. Take a look at the pictures below:

Divya Agarwal announces split with Varun Sood

On March 6, Divya took to Instagram asking fans to 'respect' her decision of breaking up with Varun Sood. The TV personality asserted that she blamed no one for her decision as she cited 'declining self-love' as the major issue of her relationship. Divya wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No, i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay!"

She further declared to be on her 'own' as she moved on the path to living life in her own terms. She explained that it is a personal choice to 'step out' of the relationship and that she doesn't need to clarify 'reasons' behind the same. Divya asserted that Sood is a 'great guy' before revealing that she values the times the couple have spent together. Divya stated,