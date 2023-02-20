Varun Sood Clears The Air About 'cheating' On Divya Agarwal

Varun Sood recently reacted to the cheating allegations against Divya Agarwal. Ever since the two have parted ways, the netizens have been curious about the reason behind their breakup. Several fans accused Varun of cheating on the actress and blamed him for their split.

Now, Varun has issued a clarification on the same. In his recent #AskVarun session on Twitter, a fan asked, why did he cheat on Divya? To this, the actor said, "I didn’t bro."

After the couple's breakup in 2022, Varun has refrained from talking about his ex-girlfriend. This is the first time he has issued a clarification on the cheating allegations.

On Valentine's Day, Varun tweeted, "This is to all the singles. Don't be sad this valentines day. You guys rather be single than to be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log (sic)." When fans asked him if he is doing well, he said that he is in a "happy space" and would like to "keep all this away from social media."

How did the cheating allegations start?

After dating for around four years, Divya Agarwal announced her breakup from Varun Sood on social media on March 6 last year. She penned a long note and talked about her "declining self-love". At that time, the actor was shooting for his upcoming project in Turkey. Fans were quick to speculate that the actor was having an affair with his co-star Madhurima Roy and started bashing him online.

Divya then took to Twitter and clarified about Varun's alleged relationship with Madhurima Roy. She also mentioned that it was not the reason behind their split. She also called the former Roadies contestant and gang leader "an honest man" and asked people to not jump to any conclusions about him.

More about Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal fell in love while doing the reality show Ace of Space. They were also living together in the past for a couple of years and bought a house together in 2022. On her 30th birthday last year, Divya announced her engagement with entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar. Their engagement news came eight months after Divya split with Varun. It came as a shock to everyone who slammed her for moving on "too quickly" from her past relationship.