In the past few days, a post featuring Viivek Mashru, known for his role in the CID show, has gained significant attention on social media. The post claims that Viivek has transitioned into a professorial role at a college in Bangalore. Seeking clarification on the matter, Republic Digital reached out to Viivek for the truth behind the viral post.

3 things you need to know

Viivek Mashru embarked on his acting career in 2009.

He was associated with CID from 2006 to 2012.

He has also been involved in other projects, such as Akkad Bakkad Bambey Bo and Morning Raga.



‘My inbox flooded with messages after viral post’

Speaking with Republic Digital, Viivek Mashru revealed that his inbox was inundated with messages following the circulation of the viral tweet that featured an old picture of him from his CID days. The tweet mentioned that anyone familiar with the character 'Vivek' from the show must have had an awesome childhood. One Netizen stated that he is now proffesor in a college in Bangalore as his younger brother also studies in the same institute. Viivek responded to the tweet, and it quickly gained popularity.

He remarked, "Many people were unaware that my real name is also Vivek. Someone must have visited my Twitter and LinkedIn profiles only to discover that I had transitioned into a different profession. Some individuals even mentioned that they knew people who had worked with me." Viivek was overwhelmed by the responses from people who still remembered his time on the show.

(The original tweet that went viral | Image: Twitter)

‘I took a break 11 years ago and here I am now’

Regarding his transition into the educational sector, Viivek explained that it had been over a decade since he last appeared in front of a camera as an actor. However, he expressed contentment with his current endeavours. "Around 11 years ago, I made the decision to take a break from acting. During that time, I travelled and even became a wedding planner for my cousin sister's international wedding. Additionally, I moved to Bangalore to care for a close family member who had fallen ill. For a period, I also managed my father's business," he shared.

Continuing, Viivek stated, "Afterward, I pondered what to do next. This led me to pursue post-graduate studies, and I obtained a master's degree in business management. After many years, I had to adapt to studying again and unlearn certain things. Subsequently, I joined an NGO for six months, where I assisted school students by teaching them life skills. It was there that I discovered my true calling and realized I could make a difference in this field."

(Viivek Mashru is now working in Bangalore as an educationist | Instagram)

Presently, Viivek Mashru is working at the Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) at CMR University, Bangalore. However, he clarifies that his role is not that of a professor but rather an educational administrator.