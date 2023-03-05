Vivian Dsena Secretly Married Egyptian Journalist Nouran Aly A Year Ago?

Vivian Dsena, who found love again in former Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, is making headlines again. It is being reported that the TV actor, who has featured in popular daily soaps like Sirf Tum, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Madhubala among others, has now tied the knot. According to Hindustan Times, Vivian and Nouran have been married for a year.

Vivian has reportedly kept mum about his second marriage for over a year. A source told the news website, "Vivian got married to Nouran in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony. Vivian has been extremely respectful towards Nouran's religion."

"The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock," another source close to Vivian revealed.

The Sirf Tum actor created quite a stir on the internet last year after announcing his relationship. For the uninitiated, the couple reportedly stays in an apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

'I would keep my marriage a secret'

Earlier Vivian Dsena hinted that he would always keep his marriage a secret. He said that even if he gets married, chances are bleak that anyone would get to know about it.

Citing the reason, he said, "Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that. I'm not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either."

The actor was previously married to his Pyaar Kii Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013. After three years of marriage, they filed for divorce. Vivian was embroiled in a divorce battle with his former wife for almost five years. They were legally divorced in 2021. Earlier, it was reported that Vivian and Nouran will get married after the former's divorce comes through.