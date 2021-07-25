'Walking Dead' Unveils Trailer For Final Season At "Comic-Con@Home" Panel

The Walking Dead, which is all set to release its final season on August 22, recently unveiled the trailer for the upcoming season. The trailer for the upcoming and the last season of the show was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con, which has a special no attendance rule owing to the pandemic and is being conducted virtually through "Comic-Con@Home." The 11th and final season of the beloved TV show will consist of 24 episodes, according to Deadline.

Walking Dead final season - What to expect

The post-apocalyptic horror TV show, based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, has a lot more in store for fans. According to Deadline, Walking Dead's last season will play out in three separate sections over the next year. The eight episodes each of the '11B' and '11C' portions of the final season will premiere in 2022.

While speaking about what fans can expect in the last season, Deadverse Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple on the virtual panel explained that it will be a "big story," which will take "a lot of turns." He further stated that the makers were planning to "reinvent" the season every eight episodes." He also added that they planned to "end more than 10 years right," by giving the show an "extended epic goodbye."

The Comic-Con@Home panel consisted of Gimple along with Morgan, Cohan, McBride and showrunner Angela Kang. Cast members Norman Reedus, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura were also present for the panel on Saturday. Michael James Shaw, who will play the role of Mercer, was also present at the panel.

Showrunner Angela Kang also revealed that actors Laila Robins and Josh Hamilton were also slated to join the last season of Walking Dead. She further revealed that Robins would play Commonwealth leader Pamela Milton and Hamilton would portray Commonwealth official Lance Hornby.

Walking Dead spin-offs

While spinoffs Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are already airing, the end of the main show would not mean the end of the universe. According to Deadline, another direct spinoff of the Walking Dead is also set to air in 2022. The outlet also reports that many more spinoffs of the beloved post-apocalyptic show were also expected to release in the next few years.

