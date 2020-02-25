What Happened To Duffy On 'Wicked Tuna'? Here Is The Reason For His Sad Demise

The death of Nicholas Fudge of Wicked Tuna on July 19, 2018, had left the entire world in grief and shock. Nicholas Fudge, also known as Duffy, was just 28 when he passed away. The police investigating the case did not release the reason for death around the occurrence of the event but there have been reports about the reason being decompression sickness.

What happened to Duffy on Wicked Tuna?

July 19, 2018, saw the sad demise of the first captain on the Tyler McLaughlin’s ship, Pinwheel. His contributions to the show Wicked Tuna on Nat Geo Channel have proven to be remarkable. He has also been a part of the spin-off series which was called Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. The cause of his death according to a number of reports has been decompression sickness which is also called “The Bends.” The sickness has been defined by a leading site as the result of inadequate decompression following exposure to increased pressure. The sickness is mostly seen in divers and scuba divers as the body tissue absorb the nitrogen bubbles which can affect any part of the body. There have been no reports confirming the reason for Duffy from Wicked Tuna’s death. Duffy's cause of death left most of his followers confused as the event was called "unusual death" by most media portals.

What is Wicked Tuna?

Wicked Tuna is a show that focuses on fishermen. The television reality show features Tuna fishermen based in Massachusetts, who hunt for the fish in the North Atlantic Ocean. The news of Nicholas Fudge’s death was also given out by the official Twitter handle of Wicked Tuna.

.@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss. pic.twitter.com/Cw8Q8JKQHn — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

