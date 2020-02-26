What Happened To Jeff From Moonshiners? Did He Get Arrested?

Jeff Waldroup was one of the popular faces on Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners. He is a seventh-generation moonshiner who has a reputation for making some of the best moonshine in North Carolina. He is often seen doing the same along with his son and business partner, Lance.

ALSO READ | No Movie Promoting Violence, Drugs Will Be Allowed In Punjab: CM

Jeff first gained popularity in 2012 when he first appeared on the show. He gained a huge group of fans all thanks to Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners. However, he has been missing from the show for a long time and fans have started wondering why.

What happened to Jeff from Moonshiners?

Jeff Waldrop started his journey on television with Discovery Channel’s popular docudrama series, Moonshiners in 2012 during the second season. However, he and his son, Lance were last spotted on the series in 2019 in the Secret Backwoods Recipes episode. Since then the duo has been missing.

ALSO READ | Los Angeles Man Sentenced For Smuggling Drugs To Australia

Jeff and Lance from Moonshiners have been away from the show since the first half of 2019. There have been many fans who have been upset and also wondering where the duo has gone. Both Jeff and Lance have been one of the most popular members of the entire Moonshiners cast.

Did Jeff from Moonshiners get arrested?

However, there has been no official explanation as to why Jeff and Lance have been away from Moonshiners even as the show has now stepped into its ninth season. The makers of the show have not commented on the show either. Many have had even started contemplating whether Jeff from Moonshiners has been arrested on no with the background he has. There have also been reports that Jeff and Lance will be replaced with another pair of Moonshiners in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ | Teachers Have Basic Duty To Wean Students Away From Drugs: Puducherry CM

Reportedly, Jeff’s son and business partner are now selling items on the internet. This could also mean that the duo is trying to raise funds to build their moonshine business. There have been several speculations going around that Jeff and his son have been facing financial troubles lately.

For fans who are still hoping that they come back on Moonshiners, this could be a dream come true. There is also hope that the duo will be coming back together with a much bigger and better bang in the next season of Moonshiners. Any official information on the same is still awaited by many fans.

ALSO READ | PM Modi On Man VS Wild: Congress Asks Discovery Channel To Reveal Shoot Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.