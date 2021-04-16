What Happened To The Musical Duo Of Kalyanji Anandji? Here Is What You Need To Know

The musical duo of Kalyanji-Anandji has created a number of hit songs in Bollywood. The brothers have together composed songs that have entertained generations of audiences and were one of the most sought-after music composers during their time. However, since both of them have kept a low profile right since the start, many of their fans may have wondered about what happened to them and whether they would get an opportunity to hear some of their new songs in the future.

What happened to Kalyanji Anandji?

Kalyanji and Anandji have been regarded as one of the top names in the Indian film and music industry, but have been out of action for many years. Kalyanji Virji Shah, who is the elder one among the two brothers, had passed away back in 2000, which marked the end of the successful musical run of the brothers as a duo. He was mourned by many personalities in the film industry as well as fans.

Few Years back (in 2014) Shri #Anandjibhai of great #KalyanjiAnandji duo had been kind to to attend a program in Kolkata. Myself at the extreme left. pic.twitter.com/87tCHriF7k — Sudarshan Pandey (@shankerjai) January 24, 2021

However, Anandji Virji Shah has been carrying forward their legacy and is considered as one of the popular veterans of Indian music. He had made an appearance in the ongoing season of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol. The young contestants paid their tributes to the duo of Kalyanji Anandji, and the veteran musician even interacted with them. The judges of the show, Vishal Shekhar, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshamiya also made sure to pay their respects to him.

Both the brothers had begun their career together by conducting live bands and film orchestras. Some of their earliest hit songs together after making it into the music industry was Dum Dum Diga Diga, which is still regarded as one of the evergreen songs of Bollywood. As per dailyo.in, they have also been responsible for the introduction of many top singers to Bollywood, including Manhar, Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal, Sadhna Sargam, Alka Yagnik, Kanchan and Sunidhi Chauhan.