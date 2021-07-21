What Happened To Tyler Perry? Why Is 'The Haves And The Have Nots' Canceled?

The Haves and the Have Nots is one of the highly loved American crime drama television series that began airing in 2013 and successfully went on for 8 seasons with a total of 196-hour long episodes. Written, directed, and backed by Tyler Perry, the show recently released its finale episode for season 8 but it seemed that the makers are not renewing it for season 9. So far, the creator, Tyler Perry hasn’t responded to the news about why the show got canceled but it has been revealed how the show will have a reunion special.

What Happened to Tyler Perry?

Tyler Perry is one of the prolific American artists who gained massive popularity after he was featured as a Madea character. He is also known for writing and producing several stage shows. In 2013, when he created the show, The Haves and the Have Nots it received recognition from the fans and it became one of the popular shows of all time. As the makers recently showcased the season 8 finale as the series finale, the fans have been speculating the reasons behind why The Haves and the Have Nots is cancelled.

Why is The Haves and the Have Nots is canceled?

While the reasons behind the cancellation of the show haven’t been provided by OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), it is a possibility that the show was not renewed for season 9 as the rating of the show gradually declined after receiving millions of viewership during the initial seasons. However, the cancellation of the show could also be linked to Tyler Perry’s commitments to other networks where most of his shows have been streaming. Though the reunion special is slated to be held on July 27, 2021, at 8 pm (ET/PT).

Tyler Perry: on the work front

Tyler Perry has created some of the iconic movies and tv series in his entire career so far and gained tons of appreciation and love from his fans. Some of his popular movies and shows include For Better or Worse, Love Thy Neighbor, If Loving You Is Wrong, Meet the Browns, Madea's Witness Protection, Boo! A Madea Halloween and many more. Tyler Perry is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies and tv shows namely A Jazzman’s Blues, A Madea Homecoming and All the Queen’s Men. He is also running a couple of other series such as The Oval, Sistas, Young Dylan, Ruthless, Bruh and Assisted Living.

