What 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Actors Are Up To During Quarantine

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is a new romantic drama serial aired on Colors TV, while it streams on VOOT. The makers seem to have managed to create a good buzz around the latest television show. The television show is based on a young girl with a short height named Pinky and her high aspirations in her life. The lead cast of the show includes Riya Shukla and Puneett Chouksey.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian cine associations have halted all productions. Along with following the lockdown and practicing self-quarantine, celebrities are keeping their fans entertained and motivating them to stay home. Check out what the actors of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story are doing during the coronavirus lockdown.

Riya Shukla

Riya Shukla is the lead actor of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, she plays the role of Pinky Bhardwaj. During the shutdown, Riya is making sure that she keeps her fans entertained. Recently, she shared some pictures on her Instagram giving a peek a boo of her quarantine routine. In the pictures, Riya Shukla is seen practicing yoga and meditation. She also shared some self-quarantine selfies, captioning them as "When things go wrong, just close your eyes and smile #selfquarantine #spreadpositivity #stayathome #stayhealthy".

Puneett Chouksey

Puneett Chouksey is the lead actor who plays Pinky's love interest, Arjun Vankatraman. The actor is currently practicing self-quarantine in Hyatt Regency Lucknow. Puneett Chouksey shared an Instagram post of him spending time inside his hotel room. The star captioned his pictures as "Swipe left ⬅️ #quarantine days be like.....

#puneettchouksey #puneettchoukseylovers #loveyouall #stayhomesavelives #stayhomestaysafe #takecare #helpothers by staying at home... 🙏🤗😘".

Pyumori Mehta Ghosh

Pyumori Mehta Ghosh plays Pinky's mother. The actor recently shared some throwback pictures. Pyumori also shared a post of sunset. Check out her Instagram.

