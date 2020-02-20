What Time Does 'The Last Thing He Wanted' Release On Netflix? Know Details

The Last Thing He Wanted is an American and British political thriller drama based on the book of the same name. The book is penned by Joan Didion. Helmed by Dee Rees, the thriller flick's screenplay is written by Rees and Marco Villalobos. It stars Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Toby Jones and Willem Dafoe.

The film had its world premiere release at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020. Further, it is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020, by Netflix. On Netflix, The Last Thing He Wanted will premiere at 12 am according to the Eastern Standard Time and 1:30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time.

The plot of 'The Last He Wanted'

Anne Hathaway plays the role of a hard-hitting veteran D.C. journalist. She loses the thread of her own story when an errand for her dying father turns her from author to unwitting subject in the story she's trying to break.

Here is the trailer

Hey folks, pay attention: Here's the trailer for Dee Rees' new film "The Last Thing He Wanted," a Netflix original. Keep your eyes peeled because it's going to disappear into their content like a needle in a stack of needles.https://t.co/bQ3leA5QYt — Bill "Anthrodesiac" Scurry (@WilliamScurry) January 24, 2020

Reviews of 'The Last He Wanted'

The political drama flick has received mixed reviews from film critics. IMDB has rated The Last He Wanted with 5.4 stars out 10. Check out other similar reviews.

Is there any hype at alllll for The Last Thing He Wanted with Anne Hathaway & Ben Affleck on Netflix?



It's dropping tomorrow and I'm going to review it but man... Noone is taking about this.



Not to mention the meta/rotten scores are meme worthy. — Sam Astor (@SamAstorYT) February 19, 2020

I started reading Joan Didion last year, including THE LAST THING HE WANTED, and I’m pretty bummed that movie’s getting such abysmal reviews. Maybe I’ll just stick to the (excellent) Didion documentary on Netflix... — Joe Schreiber (@JoeLesterthecat) February 19, 2020

I'm reading reviews for The Last Thing He Wanted. The film is getting some tough reviews but one in particular pissed me off to the highest level. It was very condescending and unprofessional review of Dee Rees & Anne Hathaway. — Sabrinanne2001 (@sabrinanne2001) January 31, 2020

