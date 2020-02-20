The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

What Time Does 'The Last Thing He Wanted' Release On Netflix? Know Details

Television News

Read here to know what time does 'The Last Thing He Wanted' come on Netflix. Also, check out the trailer, reviews and ratings gained by the movie. Read further.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
what time does the last thing he wanted come on netflix

The Last Thing He Wanted is an American and British political thriller drama based on the book of the same name. The book is penned by Joan Didion. Helmed by Dee Rees, the thriller flick's screenplay is written by Rees and Marco Villalobos. It stars Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Toby Jones and Willem Dafoe.

The film had its world premiere release at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020. Further, it is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020, by Netflix. On Netflix, The Last Thing He Wanted will premiere at 12 am according to the Eastern Standard Time and 1:30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time. 

ALSO READ | 'The Last Thing He Wanted’ is alarmingly unthrilling

The plot of 'The Last He Wanted' 

Anne Hathaway plays the role of a  hard-hitting veteran D.C. journalist. She loses the thread of her own story when an errand for her dying father turns her from author to unwitting subject in the story she's trying to break. 

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson's style file from his movies; 'Hobbs & Shaw', 'Get Smart' & others

Here is the trailer  

Reviews of 'The Last He Wanted' 

The political drama flick has received mixed reviews from film critics. IMDB has rated The Last He Wanted with 5.4 stars out 10. Check out other similar reviews. 

ALSO READ | Cardi B's quirky and out of the box outfits you cannot miss, see pics

ALSO READ | Herbal Teas for all your needs: Chamomile, Fruity Black Tea and more

Image Source - Mel Rodriguez's Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MNS THREATENS WARIS PATHAN
MEA: ABRAHAMS SENT BACK 'IZZAT SE'
ACTIVIST HECKLED OUT OF RALLY
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
ZUCKERBERG GETS ARMPITS BLOW-DRIED