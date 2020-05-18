Nia Sharma Reveals Essential Things She Carries Around In Her Bag; Check Out

Nia Sharma is considered as one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi television industry. She created a niche for herself after debuting with Kaali. However, she rose to fame with the role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Since then she has been a part of various television series and reality shows. Apart from acting, Nia Sharma is a stylish actor who has successfully impressed the fashion police with her compelling style files. Recently, the Naagin actor took 'What's In My Bag' challenge. Read ahead for more details.

What's in Nia Sharma's bag?

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Nia Sharma took the 'What's In My Bag' challenge. She revealed some secrets from her bag. Nia Sharma started the challenge by getting her wallet out. She said that it is one of the most common things in every women's bag. She further explained she has a wallet filed with ids and cards and some money. The next thing in Nia's bag was her iPhone charger and she added that she can't live without it. The third essential Nia Sharma revealed was her lip balm. The television star also had a body mist in her bag.

The next thing Nia pulled out from her bag was a lip gloss. She further added that the gloss was gifted by her fan and most of her makeup essentials and products are gifted by her fans. Sharma also has her pair of glares in the bag. The one she took out was a pair of 4-years-old glasses that she has never lost, Nia added.

In the other news, Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to send out her condolences to television actor Manmeet Grewal who committed suicide due to loss of job and financial burden. She broke the news of his sad demise while she had a request to make to the production houses who have not been paying their cast and crew. Nia Sharma put up a picture of him while she had a few things to express in the caption for the post.

