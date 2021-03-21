When Asha Negi Gave A Sneak-peek Into Her 'Golden Hour Magic'; Watch Video

Television actor, Asha Negi, who gained popularity with Zee TV’s daily soap, Pavitra Rishta, has won the hearts of the audience with her acting skills in many other television shows such as Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Baarish, Nach Baliye and many more. The actor also loves to entertain her fans and followers by sharing content from her personal as well as professional life. Through her Insta posts, the actor often gives a glimpse of her private time. Here’s a look at the time when Asha Negi relaxed and spread her ‘Golden hour Magic’.

Asha Negi's sneak-peek into her 'Golden Hour'

On November 19, 2020, Asha Negi took to her Instagram and shared a Reel video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen enjoying the sunshine. In the self-captured video, she flashed her faded smile while looking into the camera. She wore minimal makeup and kept her short hair open. She added Jennifer Lopez and Maluma’s Pa Ti (Spanglish version). As for the caption, she wrote, “Golden hour magic” with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Your eyes is so pretty” with several heart-eyed face emoticons and a red heart. Another one wrote, “What a gorgeous human” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A netizen commented, “Without makeup, you look more adorable.....”, while another one wrote, “Gorgeous forever” with a wine glass emoticon.

Recently, Asha dropped a video where she can be seen doing yoga. She donned a loose grey t-shirt and tight grey pants. One can see her sitting near the wall with her split legs and laughing unceasingly. The place tagged in the video is Dessus Fitness. She captioned the video as, “When your yoga and gym trainers conspire against you and you are stuck somewhere in a position like this @rohityson @fitnessfreakaartiparkar”.

Many of her friends from the entertainment industry dropped laughing face emoticons and funny comments. Priya Banerjee dropped several laughing out loud face emoticons. Ken Ghosh, Mrunal Thakur and several others dropped, “Hahaha”. A fan commented, “nice stretching...” with an OK gesture and laughing face emojis. Another one wrote, “Innocent cat” with a smiley.

A peek into Asha Negi's videos

Image Source: Asha Negi's Instagram

