When Divyanka Tripathi Revealed How Hubby Vivek Dahiya Helped Her Overcome Depression

Television actor, Divyanka Tripathi, who is popular for playing Ishita Balla in Yeh Hai Mohabattein daily soap, has been vocal about battling her way through depression and has emerged victorious. In the way of gaining fame in the entertainment industry, people go through a mental and emotional breakdown. In an interview with SpotBoye, Divyanka had opened up about facing depression while shooting Yeh Hai Mohabattein. She revealed that her hubby, Vivek Dahiya helped her overcome depression while she was working on the show.

In the interview, the television actor talked about battling depression and how Vivek helped her overcome it. She said that Vivek has helped her in "ways unknown to many" and had "redeemed her soul and uplifted her unimaginably". She continued that she underwent major depression, "undermined her abilities and thought that she is not worthy of a lot of things and especially love".

Divyanka revealed that when people said that she is running number one, she "did not feel it". She stated that Vivek "instilled that love for herself in her and reminded her who she was and what she was capable of". She added that she was "not even harnessing what she had and was not valuing herself enough". She said that she is "really thankful to him for that and that if it was not for him, she would have not been what she is today". The actor concluded that her depression "had nothing to do with her breakup with Sharad Malhotra, in particular", but she thinks that "she just needed Vivek, and he came like an angel in her life".

Divyanka and Vivek got engaged in the month of January 2016. The couple tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal. On the work front, Divyanka is currently seen in a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divyanka Tripathi's latest show has been currently shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The actor has been treating her fans with snippets from the sets of her new adventurous show. The show features many popular faces from the television industry.

