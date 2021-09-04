When Does Yellowstone Season 4 Start? Check Release Date, Trailer & All You Need To Know

As Yellowstone season 4 is on the way, we're just as excited as you are! The trailer for Yellowstone season 4 was recently released and it seems that the western world is alive and well. Yellowstone's season 3 finale has created intrigue amongst fans, who are waiting to find out what happens next. Here's what we know about Yellowstone Season 4 -

When does Yellowstone season 4 start?

Yellowstone season 3 ended in August 2020, leaving fans on a cliffhanger wondering about the fate of several favourite characters. Fans have now been waiting to find out what happened for over year, but it seems that they might not have to wait for too long. The Yellowstone season 4 release date is set for 7 November. Season 4 of Yellowstone will once again follow its weekly release pattern.

Yellowstone season 4 trailer, cast, plot and more

Yellowstone season 4 cast

The cast of Yellowstone will once again be led by Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who is the patriarch of the Dutton family. John runs the ranch with his children, Beth Dutton a.k.a. Kelly Reilly, Kayce Dutton a.k.a. Luke Grimes and Jamie Dutton a.k.a. Wes Bentley. Other cast members include Will Patton, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham and Ian Bohen.

Academy Award-nominee Jacki Weaver also joins the Yellowstone season 4 cast along with Piper Perabo, Kathryn Kelly and Finn Little.

Yellow season 4 plot - here's what to expect

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone is an American drama series set in modern-day Montana. The series follows the Dutton family, who own one of the largest cattle ranches in the country. The plot revolves around family drama and the bordering Native reservations and national parks.

At the end of season 3, things got quite scary for viewers, as the Yellowstone season 3 finale showed coordinated attacks taking place against members of the Dutton family. While a bomb went off in Beth Dutton's office, Kayce was attacked. John Dutton, on the other hand, was shot down on the side of the road. The literally explosive finale left fans at the edge of their seats, since none of the fates of the characters were resolved.

However, Yellowstone season 4 is expected to pick up where it left off, and will probably provide some insight into what exactly happened to the fan-favourite characters.

Yellowstone season 4 trailer

All the trailers for season 4 of Yellowstone so far have focused on the final moments of season 3. The recently released trailer, which came out on 2 September, does the same but it also dives into what the show has in store for the beginning of season 4. Check out the Yellowstone season 4 trailer, below -

