When Ekta Kapoor Met Ek-Thi Kapoor At An Award Function; Watch Hilarious Skit By Ali Asgar

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most respected Indian television producers. She is the creative head of Balaji Telefilms, who has raised the standards of the world of television to sky heights and has given a different meaning to it. Ekta has created and produced over 130 superhit Indian soap operas under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited.

Some of her most popular daily soaps include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and more. She has given the world some unforgettable characters and stories. Here is the time Ekta Kapoor met Ek-Thi Kapoor. Read ahead to know-

Ekta Kapoor meets Ek-Thi Kapoor

During an award function, being hosted by Maniesh Paul, he called up on stage “Ek-Thi Kapoor”. On being called, there came Indian actor and entertainer, Ali Azgar, dressed as Ekta Kapoor. Ali Azgar had worn a blue colour silk gown with full net sleeves and black shimmery border. He had put on a black colour wavy wig and walked in on the stage talking on the phone, enacting Ekta Kapoor.

As Maniesh Paul walked towards Ek-Thi Kapoor, she looked at him and asked why was he staring at her, as if he has never seen a producer before. Maniesh Paul said that of course he has seen producers but asked who she was. To this, Ek-Thi Kapoor called him a loser and said that she is the television queen.

When Maniesh Paul said that she is looking different today, Ek-Thi Kapoor said that she is different and that is why she has so many daily soaps running on different channels. Ek-Thi Kapoor even offered some help to Maniesh Paul and said that if he needs any work, he can approach her.

After the fun segment on the stage got over, Ek-Thi Kapoor went down and met the one and only, original Ekta Kapoor, who was sitting in the audience. They hugged and had fun banter with each other. Leaving the character aside, Ali Azgar said that he used such a big platform in order to thank Ekta Kapoor for making the world recognize his work.

