When Shabir Ahluwalia Revealed His Surprising Take On Who Drove The TRPs

Kumkum Bhagya star Shabir Ahluwalia has gradually risen to fame in the television industry over the years. After being a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and many other hit television serials, the actor was offered a role in 2014's Kumkum Bhagya as Abhishek Prem Mehra or Abhi, the rockstar. This show, too, was a hit among the audience.

In an old interview with Telly Masala, Ahluwalia had spoken about the significance of TRPs, television rating points, with co-star Sriti Jha looking on. The Kumkum Bhagya actor had said that TRPs should be the concern of the television channel, alone. "Channels put in the hard work for the TRPs, we just come and do our jobs. Our job is to act, our job is not to stress on the TRP of a particular show", he had said. "But we do our work wholeheartedly. TRP is mainly in the hands of the audience and the television channel", he had concluded.

Shabir Ahluwalia's response to the significance of TRPs

For the unversed, television rating points are the tools to measure the popularity of any TV show. According to a report by Telly Best, the show had jumped up to the third spot in the BARC's list based on the show's TRPs, when it first released. Since then, Kumkum Bhagya has received a spinoff series titled Kundali Bhagya, featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia reprised their roles in a special episode titled Kumkum Bhagya Saavan Mahotsav. He received the awards for Best Actor in the lead role and Best Onscreen couple at the Indian Telly Awards and Gold Awards for his performance in the TV serial.

A peek into Shabir Ahluwalia's latest projects

Shabir was last seen in the web series Fixerr, which released in 2019. He played the lead role of Jaiveer Malik along with stars Isha Koppikar, Mahie Gill, Tiigmanshu Dhulia, Karishma Sharma, Varun Badola and many others. The action drama focused on Malik, who is an honest cop. He gets suspended after being framed for killing a gangster's wife. He pledges to seek revenge by setting up the gangster's enemies against him and punish them. The series is available to watch on ALT Balaji and Zee5.

